911 calls made by suspect during, after fatal Springfield shooting reveal further details

Several gunshots can be heard followed by screaming, which then goes silent.

Hasan then called 911 again and told dispatchers to hurry up.

“I had to [expletive] shoot my girlfriend because she kept trying to [expletive] attack me,” Hasan told the dispatcher.

The woman hit him repeatedly, Hasan told the dispatcher, and he had previously tried to leave. He said he called police during the argument to get help.

Hasan told the dispatcher he went outside and in response to the dispatcher’s question, he says she is “probably not” breathing. He said he wanted to die by suicide and the dispatcher tells him not to do that.

He then returns to the home, where the dispatcher walks him through performing CPR before police arrived around 3:49 p.m. and took him into custody.

While being detained, Hasan can be heard on the call becoming increasingly upset and saying that he did not want to shoot his girlfriend.

Hasan’s young daughter was reportedly at the house at the time.

The woman was found in the living room of the home, according to court records. Hasan allegedly told police the woman was the mother of his deceased daughter and lived with him.

Hasan was arraigned Thursday morning on two counts of murder, felonious assault and one count of domestic violence

The weapon was a Taurus revolver 38 special, according to court documents.