Springfield man gets 4 years for injury shooting last summer

The charges stem from an Aug. 3, 2024 incident around 10:40 p.m. on York Street, near Kenton and Summer streets, just north of Selma Road.

The known victims were a male who was shot in the head, another male who was shot multiple times in the body and a woman who was shot in the back. A fourth victim refused treatment.

Sandra Howard, 45, was sentenced in April to two years community control, a $500 fine and court costs after pleading guilty to fourth-degree felony aggravated assault and fourth-degree felony unlawful transactions in weapons.

Jai’Don Roberson-Chase, 20, still faces charges related to the shooting — attempted murder, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

According to police records, an investigation found that Avery, Howard and Roberson-Chase arrived at a house in the 600 block of York Street, with Avery and Roberson-Chase having guns. Avery and a victim allegedly engaged in “an altercation,” and Roberson-Chase reportedly fired at the victim.

According to the report, Roberson-Chase fled on foot, and Howard and Avery were both struck by gunfire and stayed at the scene. The male victim and another person were also shot, fleeing on foot before being transported to the hospital for treatment.

Avery filed an appeal immediately following his sentencing.