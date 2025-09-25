1 dead in early morning Springfield shooting

Springfield police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting in Springfield as “an isolated incident.”
Police responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Delta Road around 3:10 a.m. Thursday, finding 22-year-old Jalesseazay Posey. Posey was transported to Mercy Health – Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
The Springfield Police Division is investigating the shooting as “an isolated incident” and do not believe there is an active threat to the public, the department said in a release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact SPD at 937-324-7685 or submit an anonymous tip to spd@springfieldohio.gov.
In Other News
1
Shawnee teacher, musician to be remembered for passion, kindness and...
2
Election 2025: Springfield school district residents to vote on...
3
New church in Springfield hopes to make impact on community
4
1 of 3 Clark County BMV locations temporarily closed
5
Repurposed, renovated commercial kitchen, event space in south...
About the Author