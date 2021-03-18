Coronavirus: DeWine to update Ohioans on pandemic response

Starting tomorrow, people ages 40 and older or those with chronic kidney disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity or cancer will be eligible to receive the vaccine in Ohio. Beginning March 29, all Ohioans ages 16 and older will be eligible.

DeWine said earlier this week that the state is expanding vaccine eligibility after multiple health departments said they were ready. The federal government has also indicated that Ohio will see an increase in its vaccine shipments the week of March 29. This week Ohio received 400,000 vaccines and its expected to get another 400,000 next week.