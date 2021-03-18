Urbana merchants lure visitors to spring open house with discounts, freebies, history

The signs of spring are in the air – Warmer temperatures, longer days, baseball and, in downtown Urbana, the “Hello Spring! Open House.”
For a fourth time, the Urbana Downtown Merchants Association will see more than 20 shops and eateries open their doors to offer discounts, merchandise and, in some cases, spring-related items to celebrate the season, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18, Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20. Admission is free.
“We’re geared up in our goal to get people out and into the stores. All the merchants will have promotions and some will be giving things free, all to show customer appreciation,” said Mary Manoloff secretary of the Urbana Downtown Merchants Association.
She said there is a lot of anticipation as last year’s Open House was canceled just as the quarantine began and people are eager to get out again from being cooped up over winter and to explore as COVID-19 cases go down. A number of people from outside of Champaign County travel to experience Urbana’s small-town charm.
Many businesses will be decorated to add to the seasonal feel and some will have spring-related merchandise and Easter items in preparation for the upcoming holiday.
“We’ll have the bunnies and baskets out,” Manoloff said.
She added that in addition to the shopping, some visitors appreciate the city’s historical overlay. Her own business is in a 150-year-old building. There are several ongoing restoration and renovation projects in the city including the Gloria Theatre, the recently-opened Urban Youth Center and the former Douglas Hotel, which is being transformed into senior housing units on the upper floors and the first floor for retail.
For more information on the open house or the Urbana Downtown Merchants Association, go to www.facebook.com/ShopUrbanaohio/.