Urbana merchants lure visitors to spring open house with discounts, freebies, history

For a fourth time, the Urbana Downtown Merchants Association will see more than 20 shops and eateries open their doors to offer discounts, merchandise and, in some cases, spring-related items to celebrate the season, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18, Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20. Admission is free.

“We’re geared up in our goal to get people out and into the stores. All the merchants will have promotions and some will be giving things free, all to show customer appreciation,” said Mary Manoloff secretary of the Urbana Downtown Merchants Association.