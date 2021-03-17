X

5 places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Springfield

Kadie Cordle, an employee at O'Conner's Irish Pub, decorates for the St. Patrick's Day holiday Monday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Here’s a sampling events planned to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day around Springfield today.

Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center: The center is hosting “St. Patrick’s Day History, Irish Roots and Festive Archive Finds,” an online event scheduled from 7-8 p.m. Go to the Heritage Center’s Facebook page for registration information. The program is free.

Chaps Saloon, 2352 Springfield-Xenia Rd.: Opening at noon for its St. Patty’s Day party with a DJ at 8 p.m.

Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant, 42 N. Fountain Ave.,: Opening at 9 a.m. offering corned beef specials, cabbage stew, specialty green drinks and discounts on draft beers.

O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200, N. Limestone St.,: Opening at 6 a.m. offering traditional Irish eggs and capers, green beer and other Irish beers and special drinks.

St. Patty’s Day at Cork + Board, COhatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., Celebrating from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with a painting and wine event hosted by Sip & Dipity Paint Bar.

