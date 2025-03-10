3 Springfield organizations partner to provide employees with healthcare

“Innovation is the core of everything we do, and that extends to the employee experience we offer at McGregor Metal,” said Jamie McGregor, CEO of McGregor Metal. “Providing all of our employees and their families with high-quality, accessible healthcare is central to what makes all three partners ‘employers of choice’ in our community.”

The new primary care facility, 218 Northparke Drive, will provide the employers, employees and their families with primary care and behavioral health services, medication dispensing, onsite labs, testing, occupational health and physical therapy.

The three organizations opened the facility in November 2024, which was the 50th Marathon Health in the state. Lawyer said 453 employees have used it since it opened last year.

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in ensuring our workforce has the resources they need to stay healthy — both physically and mentally,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck.

Explore Trump invokes Springfield Haitian immigration in address to Congress

Springfield Superintendent Bob Hill said they recognize that the well-being of employees directly impacts student and community success.

“This partnership represents a groundbreaking step toward removing healthcare barriers and ensuring that those who serve our students and city have access to the high-quality care they deserve,” he said. “By prioritizing preventive and accessible healthcare, we are not only investing in our workforce, but also reinforcing our commitment to holistic employee wellness.”

Marathon Health, who will operate the Springfield facility, operates 720 health centers nationwide, and have supported over 90 businesses in Ohio.