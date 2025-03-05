Trump invokes Springfield Haitian immigration in address to Congress

Though many of Trump’s pledges and promises will impact Ohio, the Springfield reference was the only direct mention of Ohio in his 90-plus minute speech Tuesday night, the longest presidential address to Congress in modern history.

As this news outlet previously reported, Springfield has a Haitian population estimated between 12,000 and 15,000 resident, most of whom are in the U.S. legally and chose to move to Springfield seeking jobs and community. Ohio’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine and local Republican city and county leaders have said Haitian immigrants did not “destroy” the community, and have been a boon to local businesses.

But the sudden influx of immigrants did create challenges for the Springfield community, including a strain on social services such as schools and hospitals that was complicated by language barriers.

The issue became a major feature of last year’s presidential campaign, when Trump and his running mate JD Vance repeated false rumors that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were eating people’s pets.

The Trump administration recently announced it would end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians in August. That is the American program — allowing people to flee chaos-ridden nations — under which many Haitian migrants live legally in Springfield. Trump’s move could remove the legal status for many of them and force them to lose work permits, which could impact the regional economy.

