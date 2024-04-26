BreakingNews
Multiple vehicles involved in Spangler Road crash

Registration open for Clark State’s Kids and Teens Summer Camps

News
By
36 minutes ago
X

Registration is now open for Clark State College’s Kids and Teens Summer Camps for students entering second through 12th grades.

The week-long camps will be held in 3D printing, acting, art, drones and aerodynamics, health and environmental sciences, survival skills and more.

“Our teachers and staff look forward to our summer camps every year and this year is no exception,” said Mary Vonderhaar, youth program director. “We can’t wait to welcome new and returning families onto our campus this summer.”

All summer camps will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting June 10. They are conducted in a casual, non-graded environment.

“The activities encourage personal growth and development allowing students to explore new areas of interest, stretch their imaginations and cultivate skills,” college official said.

Each camp cost $175 per student and includes materials, breakfast snacks, lunch and a camp shirt.

ExploreShould schools get parents’ consent before giving kids meds? State bill would require policy

Scholarships covering full tuition are also available through donor support and a partnership with the Braxton Miller Foundation. To apply for a scholarship, visit slate.clarkstate.edu/register/CFKT24SCHOLARSHIP.

To register for camp, view all camp offerings and schedules, visit www.clarkstate.edu/academics/youth-outreach-programs/college-for-kids-and-teens.

In Other News
1
Cedarville senior, team builds underwater robot
2
Emmanuel Christian dual drone program grows to include 5 Ohio schools
3
Multiple vehicles involved in Spangler Road crash
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top