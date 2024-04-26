Registration open for Clark State’s Kids and Teens Summer Camps

“Our teachers and staff look forward to our summer camps every year and this year is no exception,” said Mary Vonderhaar, youth program director. “We can’t wait to welcome new and returning families onto our campus this summer.”

All summer camps will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting June 10. They are conducted in a casual, non-graded environment.

“The activities encourage personal growth and development allowing students to explore new areas of interest, stretch their imaginations and cultivate skills,” college official said.

Each camp cost $175 per student and includes materials, breakfast snacks, lunch and a camp shirt.

Scholarships covering full tuition are also available through donor support and a partnership with the Braxton Miller Foundation. To apply for a scholarship, visit slate.clarkstate.edu/register/CFKT24SCHOLARSHIP.

To register for camp, view all camp offerings and schedules, visit www.clarkstate.edu/academics/youth-outreach-programs/college-for-kids-and-teens.