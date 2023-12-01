3 in custody after sheriff’s office finds stolen property, firefighter gear in Springfield Twp.

Kathryn A. Shockey, 38, was taken into custody on two felony warrants for possession of drugs.

Michael Logan, 44, was taken into custody on a warrant for a probation violation on an aggravated possession of drugs case.

According to a release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests came on Thursday after detectives received information that there may be stolen property in the 1800 block of Rebert Pike in Springfield Township, and at 2 p.m. began conducting surveillance.

While they were watching, the sheriff’s office said that they saw a vehicle reported stolen on Wednesday in Springfield on the property and saw Bradley removing the registration plates from it.

They said afterward he got into the vehicle, along with Shockey and Logan, and began to drive toward the road to leave the property.

The sheriff’s office said that they stopped the vehicle, and secured it, though Logan fled from the vehicle and hid in the house.

After Bradley and Shockey were taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said that Bradley gave consent to search the property, which contained “a large quantity of vehicles and items” as well as an outbuilding. They said they also got permission from the owner of the house.

The sheriff’s office said they found Logan hiding inside the house and took him into custody, and on the property found a stolen ATV, a stolen utility trailer and a stolen forklift, some of which had been missing for two or more years.

They also said they found firefighter turnout gear from the City of New Carlisle Fire Division near some of the stolen property. How Bradley came into possession of the gear is under investigation with the assistance of the New Carlisle Fire Division, the sheriff’s office said.

The turnout gear and forklift were taken by the sheriff’s office for safekeeping, they said, and the other items were returned to their owners.

Bradley, Shockey and Logan were taken to the Clark County Jail to await arraignment.