springfield-news-sun logo
X

3 Clark State professors to be honored by regional higher education council

Three Clark State College professors were honored by the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) as Excellence Award recipients: Arly Drake, Assistant Professor of Agriculture (left); Amber Nikki Miller, Assistant Professor of Licensed Practical Nursing and Program Coordinator, Nursing (middle); and Chanpathana Siriphokha, Assistant Professor of Mathematics (right).
Caption
Three Clark State College professors were honored by the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) as Excellence Award recipients: Arly Drake, Assistant Professor of Agriculture (left); Amber Nikki Miller, Assistant Professor of Licensed Practical Nursing and Program Coordinator, Nursing (middle); and Chanpathana Siriphokha, Assistant Professor of Mathematics (right).

News
By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago

Three Clark State College professors will be honored as Excellence Award recipients throughout the next year.

The Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) will honor 71 recipients from across 22 member institutions through 2022, according to a release from the school.

The Clark State SOCHE Excellence Award honorees include: Arly Drake, assistant professor of agriculture; Amber Nikki Miller, assistant professor of licensed practical nursing and program coordinator, nursing; and Chanpathana Siriphokha, assistant professor of mathematics.

ExploreClark State criminal justice students team up with local law enforcement for shop with a cop

“The three honorees selected from Clark State all exemplify the qualities that make up the stellar faculty we have at the college,” said Tiffany Hunter, provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Each are true subject matter experts in their respective disciplines and are strong advocates for students and student success. I am proud of their accomplishments and their selection as SOCHE Excellence Award Honorees for 2021.”

Academic officers and human resources officers at each SOCHE member institution submitted faculty and staff members who demonstrated excellence in teaching, student success, service, assessment and scholarship during 2021, the release stated.

ExploreNew grocery now serving Springfield residents in former food desert

In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Clark County cases increase following holiday weekend
2
Bundy Baking Solutions in Urbana to offer bakeware for local purchase
3
SantaCon to offer fun for raising funds
4
Springfield native to compete in Miss Universe pageant
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

ajc.com

Brooke Spurlock
Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top