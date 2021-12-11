3 Clark State professors to be honored by regional higher education council

Three Clark State College professors will be honored as Excellence Award recipients throughout the next year.
The Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) will honor 71 recipients from across 22 member institutions through 2022, according to a release from the school.
The Clark State SOCHE Excellence Award honorees include: Arly Drake, assistant professor of agriculture; Amber Nikki Miller, assistant professor of licensed practical nursing and program coordinator, nursing; and Chanpathana Siriphokha, assistant professor of mathematics.
“The three honorees selected from Clark State all exemplify the qualities that make up the stellar faculty we have at the college,” said Tiffany Hunter, provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Each are true subject matter experts in their respective disciplines and are strong advocates for students and student success. I am proud of their accomplishments and their selection as SOCHE Excellence Award Honorees for 2021.”
Academic officers and human resources officers at each SOCHE member institution submitted faculty and staff members who demonstrated excellence in teaching, student success, service, assessment and scholarship during 2021, the release stated.
