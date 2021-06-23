3 Clark, Champaign residents killed in separate crashes within 5 days

The crash remains under investigation.

A 7-year-old Urbana boy died following a two-vehicle crash in Fletcher in Miami County Saturday morning that also critically injured his mother.

Daniel Voris was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. His mother, 28-year-old Britaney Kirchgessner, of Urbana, was in critical condition at the time after the crash.

Just before 7 a.m., a crash involving a pick-up truck and semi truck was reported on U.S. 36 and South Walnut Street. The pick-up truck went left of center and into the path of the semi truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 49-year-old man from Carmel, Indiana, was not injured.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash and will turn over findings to the Miami County prosecutor for review.

A 33-year-old woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning on state Route 41 in Clark County.

Katrina Lynn Yates, of South Charleston, died after a crash around 7:50 a.m. involving an SUV and semi truck, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Yates was traveling north on state Route 41 when she drove an SUV left of center, hitting a semi truck hauling grain head-on in the southbound lane.

The driver of the semi truck was taken with minor injuries to Greene Memorial Hospital.

OSHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

Explore South Charleston woman killed in state Route 41 crash identified

As of June 22, Clark County has reported 13 fatal crashes and investigated 589 crashes, according to OHSP. Clark County has reported five more fatalities year-to-date in 2021 than last year. The county recorded 23 total deadly crashes in 2020. Ohio has recorded 556 fatal crashes this year compared to 470 in 2020.

Although all three crashes remain under investigation, OSHP continues to warn motorists about distracted driving.

In an effort to curb distracted driving, Gov. Mike DeWine and OSHP released a new dashboard earlier this month that is devoted to distracted driving enforcement and education. The dashboard shows a detailed view of crashes and violations across Ohio, according to OSHP.

“Distracted driving remains a top safety concern for Ohioans and people travelling through our state,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “This dashboard furthers the Patrol’s prioritization of saving lives. The new Distracted Driving Dashboard is a tool for the public, media, and policy makers to see how troopers are making sure motorists keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.”

Distracted driving is when those on the road engage in activities not necessary to operating a vehicle, such as talking or texting on cell phones, eating, and other distractions.

According to OSHP, there have been over 70,000 crashes attributed to distracted driving in Ohio since 2016, with over 2,000 causing serious injuries or fatalities.

“Safety for everyone driving on Ohio roadways will be an important focus for the patrol this summer and fall. Motorists are reminded to follow speed limits, always buckle up, and never drive impaired or distracted,” OSHP stated.