1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash outside of South Charleston in Clark County on Thursday morning.
A passenger vehicle and commercial van were involved in a crash on South Charleston Pike around 7:30 a.m., said an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
Initial reports indicated one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles.
It’s not clear if there are any other injuries.
South Charleston Pike is completely closed as crews investigate.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.