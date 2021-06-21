7-year-old Urbana boy killed in weekend crash in Miami County

Daniel Voris was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. His mother, 28-year-old Britaney Kirchgessner, of Urbana, is in critical condition.

Just before 7 a.m., a crash involving a pick-up truck and semi truck was reported on U.S. 36 and South Walnut Street. The pick-up truck went left of center and into the path of the semi truck, according to the sheriff’s office.