7-year-old Urbana boy killed in weekend crash in Miami County

A 7-year-old Urbana boy died following a two-vehicle crash in Fletcher in Miami County Saturday morning that also critically injured his mother.
Daniel Voris was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. His mother, 28-year-old Britaney Kirchgessner, of Urbana, is in critical condition.
Just before 7 a.m., a crash involving a pick-up truck and semi truck was reported on U.S. 36 and South Walnut Street. The pick-up truck went left of center and into the path of the semi truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 49-year-old man from Carmel, Indiana, was not injured.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash and will turn over findings to the Miami County prosecutor for review.