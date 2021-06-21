Woman killed in Springfield Twp. rollover crash

A woman was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield Twp.
The crash was reported at 2:56 p.m. as a vehicle on its top in the 2700 block of Selma Pike, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The woman was the only person in the SUV that flipped several times during the crash.
She was headed north on Selma Pike when she lost control after she apparently failed to negotiate a curve, troopers said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.