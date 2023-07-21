3 Central State faculty members honored with excellence awards

Three Central State University staff and faculty members were honored as Excellence Award recipients by the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE).

Each year, SOCHE, a consortium of colleges and universities in Ohio that promotes educated, employed and engaged citizens, recognizes faculty and staff from its member institutions.

“This year’s SOCHE Excellence Award winners reflect the dedication, passion and importance of Central State faculty, staff and administrators,” officials said.

The honorees include:

Alma Brown, who received the Staff Excellence Award. She has been a university employee since 1974, serves as an administrative secretary for the Department of Professional Education, works to support the College and Education and is a distinguished member of the class of 1981.

Mortenous A. Johnson, who received the Campus Impact Award. He is the director of TRIO Student Support Services, in his fifth year at the university, and is invested in his students’ success.

Roger W. Anderson, who received the Faculty Excellence Award. He is the assistant professor of international languages and cultures, has been on faculty for three years, and is passionate about world language education, Arabic language pedagogy, and the internationalization of higher education.

SOCHE will honor 41 recipients from across 15 member institutions through 2023. For a full list of this year’s winners and more information, visit www.soche.org/soche-excellence-awards-2022-2023.