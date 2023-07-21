X

3 Central State faculty members honored with excellence awards

News
By
1 hour ago

Three Central State University staff and faculty members were honored as Excellence Award recipients by the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE).

Each year, SOCHE, a consortium of colleges and universities in Ohio that promotes educated, employed and engaged citizens, recognizes faculty and staff from its member institutions.

“This year’s SOCHE Excellence Award winners reflect the dedication, passion and importance of Central State faculty, staff and administrators,” officials said.

ExploreMotorcyclist suffers ‘significant’ leg injury in Springfield crash

The honorees include:

Alma Brown, who received the Staff Excellence Award. She has been a university employee since 1974, serves as an administrative secretary for the Department of Professional Education, works to support the College and Education and is a distinguished member of the class of 1981.

Mortenous A. Johnson, who received the Campus Impact Award. He is the director of TRIO Student Support Services, in his fifth year at the university, and is invested in his students’ success.

Roger W. Anderson, who received the Faculty Excellence Award. He is the assistant professor of international languages and cultures, has been on faculty for three years, and is passionate about world language education, Arabic language pedagogy, and the internationalization of higher education.

ExploreRelated: 2 Clark State, 3 Wittenberg faculty members honored with excellence awards

SOCHE will honor 41 recipients from across 15 member institutions through 2023. For a full list of this year’s winners and more information, visit www.soche.org/soche-excellence-awards-2022-2023.

In Other News
1
What’s happening this weekend: Car event, museum activity and more
2
Memorial bench to be dedicated for Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates at...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
New ALDI store to open in Urbana ‘adds to the momentum’

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top