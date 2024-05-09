24CV0352: Rob S. Vogler v. John Logue, Admin., Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Ryder Truck Rental Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

Marriage licenses:

Victoria A. Perlak, 30, of West Hempstead, NY, publicist and Michael G. Jones, 32, of New York, NY, retail customer service.

Dalton L. L. Huffman, Sr., 33, of Springfield, Freedom Restorations v. Heather E. Buffington, 39, of Springfield, Heathers Home Away From.

Elaina A. M. Chilton, 49, of Springfield, retail sales and Dale E. Epperson, 48, of Vandalia, machinist.

Matthew C. Cook, 42, of Enon, machine mechanic and Whitney J. Dearth, 41, of Enon, realtor.

Gregory L. Gray, 51, of Springfield, sales specialist and Tanya M. Loika, 42, of Springfield, department supervisor.

Curtis E. Perrin, 56, of Springfield, security guard and Tammy J. White, 56, of SPringfield, cashier.

Sharon K. Jones, 59, of Springfield, LPN and Thomas D. Phillips, Jr., 54, of Springfield, none.

Property transfers:

Robin L. and Charles D. Short to Peter and Kathleen Kerrigan, 160 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $250,000.

NVR Inc. to Sarah and Stephen Tondel, 222 London Ave., Springfield; $254,700.

Gina M. Holland, trustee to Travis Cole and Christopher Hindman, 655 W. Home Road, Springfield; $599,000.

Kathleen M. and Peter W. Kerrigan II to Cort A. Bailey, 103 Fourth Ave., Springfield; $179,900.

Clifford J. Meyer, trustee to Tommi S. Davis and Jeffrey G. Schultz, 803 Weybridge Drive, Springfield; $365,000.

Cheryl A. and Edward Jurkat, 3140 Woonsocket St., Springfield; $0.

Mark A. Walters, trustee to Christina A. Walters, 2912 Tarryton Lane, Springfield; $180,000.

Christopher N. Wells to Rhonda K. Bosworth, 1046 Fruitland Road, Springfield; $240,000.

Joey D. and Kristina N. Everidge to Africa and Frederic L. Oliver, 2538 Casey Drive, Springfield; $195,000.

Gladis C. Villatoro to Jose M. and Gloria F. Villatoro, 1057 Russell Ave., Springfield; $0.

Thelma Bray to Thelma and Kenneth S. Bray, 831, 901 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Michael Turner, 608-610 W. High St., Springfield; $0.

Merchants National Bank to Equity Trust Company Custodian, 428-430 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $8,500.

Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Prithvi K. Muntimadugu, 805 Farnam St., Springfield; $120,000.

Thelma Bray to Thelma and Kenneth S. Bray, 1200 Rebert Pike, Springfield; $0.

Elijah Southers to Southers Solutions LTD, 416 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $0.

Linda M. Frantz to Robin E. Edley, 1409 Emery Ave., Springfield $20,000.

Med Trans Inc. to 714 W. Columbia Street LLC, 123-125, 127, 131-133 N. Light St., Springfield; $1,000,000.

Med Trans Inc. to 714 W. Columbia Street LLC, 714 W. Columbia St., Springfield; $1,000.000.

Dixie and Monty G. Fisher to Tyler A. and Jameka Sherrock, 822 Riverside Drive, Springfield; $230,000.

Jennifer Vickers to Housing Connection of Clark County, 1983 Harshman Blvd., Springfield; $140,000.

Robert E. and Kay E. Myers to Robert E. Myers, 2020 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $0.

Mr Deeds LLC to Mark Stickford, 528 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $156,000.

Michael K. Rhodes to Michael K. and Dawn Rhodes, 533 S. Arlington Ave., Springfield; $0.

Robert M. Minnick to Robert M. Minnick and Crystal Butcher, 130 Willis Ave., Springfield; $0.

Lucille E. Huffman to Wilbur J. Huffman, 2551 Leland Drive, Springfield; $0.

Frank L. Stahl to Frank L. and Linda Stahl, 2233 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $0.

706 S. Burnett Inc. to Austin R. Littler and Emily R. Gifford, 2007 Prospect Circle, Springfield; $129,900.

Bradley A. Harris to Richard New, 2852 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $86,000.

Spender M. Byerly to William Pawelcyzk and Andrea Groves, 2865 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $155,000.

Debra K. Yowler to Richard New, 1828 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $76,200.

Merchants National Bank to Equity Trust Company Custodian, 1210-1212 E. Mound St., Springfield; $8,500.

Larry W. and Crystal M. P. Smith to Garlind Properties LTD, 312 S. Greenmount Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to William Krichbaum, 827 Elder St., Springfield; $0.

Moses E. and Karen E. Peterson, 1640 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Gary D. and Sheryl A. Roddy to Sheryl A. Roddy, 879, 901, 905 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $0.

Grote Knip Holdings LLC to Juanita Griffin, 1105 Farlow St., Springfield; $14,900.