Sarah A. Fent, 24, of 844 Park Ave., non-consensual dissemination of private sex image, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Keegan J. Friend, 29, of 612 Main St., Apt. A, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Shawn A. Hall, 41, of 1413 Woodward Ave., complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Esdonna R. Howard, 43, of 130 Prairie Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua Ory IV, 36, of 401 E. Northern Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Maudevline Joseph, 30, of 1110 E. John St., Apt. 35, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $20,000.

Kaylee J. Lucero, 30, of 809 W. Main St., Apt. B, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Latisha M. E. Mccormick, 34, of 809 W. Main St., Apt. B, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Antonio Patino, 31, of 625 N. Fountain Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driver license law, bench warrant ordered.

Sean T. Seward, 43, of Dayton, weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed, bond $20,000, tamper with evidence, continued, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Kennedy Thomas A, 20, of 317 Fair St., menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Larisa V. Varniychuk, 36, of 1508 Maiden Lane, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Janet R. Waters, 43, of Urbana, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Matthew Webb, 48, of 35 N. Greenmount Ave., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, dismissed, dismissed, dismissed.

Jason R. Erickson, 42, of Donnelsville, physical control, continued, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Tyler J. Hill, 29, of Urbana, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Marquan L. Holmes, 25, of Dayton, strangulation, continued, bond remains.

Bennie King IV, 32, of 2013 Scarborough St., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Brittany R. Perdue, 27, of 934 Sherman Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Kavon L. Robinson, 26, of 1453 West Clark St., disorderly, guilty, fine and costs due 4 months, fined $35, failure to disclose own personal information information, dismissed.

James E. Tompkins, 67, of 220 Montgomery Ave., murder, continued, bond remains.

Robert Baker, 46, of 120 Old Mill Road, assault, dismissed.

Katharine D. Holder, 38, of Enon, aggravated vehicular homicide, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, aggravated vehicular assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Katharine D. Holder, 38, of Enon, OVI, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, failure to yield/red light, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, open container/vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Brook J. Smith, 41, of Columbus, possession drug abuse instrument, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, drug paraphernalia offense, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Austin P. Swartz, 29, of Greenville, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Douglas P. Hill, 46, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Tyson J. White, 44, of 820 Elm St., resisting arrest, guilty, 180 days of jail, fined $100.