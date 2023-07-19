BreakingNews
Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant’ leg injury in Springfield crash
X

Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant’ leg injury in Springfield crash

News
By
37 minutes ago

A motorcyclist was injured after a crash with a car in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at N. Limestone Street and E. Cecil Street. One lane of Limestone Street and all of Cecil Street were closed in the area due to the crash.

ExploreOhio part of initiative targeting illegal robocalls, telemarketers

Emergency crews at the scene said that the motorcyclist had a “significant” leg injury and would likely be taken by CareFlight from Springfield Regional Medical Center to Miami Valley Hospital. The motorcycle rider was conscious and talking after the crash.

The driver of the car was not injured.

In Other News
1
Back to School: When Clark, Champaign classes start
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Glier’s Goettafest returns to Newport on the Levee for two weekends
5
7 things to enjoy at this weekend’s Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top