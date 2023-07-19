Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant’ leg injury in Springfield crash

A motorcyclist was injured after a crash with a car in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at N. Limestone Street and E. Cecil Street. One lane of Limestone Street and all of Cecil Street were closed in the area due to the crash.

Emergency crews at the scene said that the motorcyclist had a “significant” leg injury and would likely be taken by CareFlight from Springfield Regional Medical Center to Miami Valley Hospital. The motorcycle rider was conscious and talking after the crash.

The driver of the car was not injured.