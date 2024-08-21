22nd annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival to be held in September

The event includes live music, food and drinks, the farm’s petting zoo, fish and critter displays, bounce houses, arts and crafts vendors, a kids’ play zone and more.

Music

Over the weekends, 12 bands will perform on the outdoor stage, including Eleyet McConnell, Dulahan, The Usual Suspects, McGuffey Lane, Bill Purk and the Muleskinners, Wayfarers, Steve Free, Paul Kovac Big Grass Band, Honey Compass, LA Band, New Basica Brass Band and Chardon Polka Band.

Tables and chairs will be set up in front of the stage, and guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets. For the music schedule, visit fwfarms.com/festival/schedule.

Food and Drink

The food selection includes the farm’s rainbow trout, coconut crusted shrimp and fries, grilled shrimp and fries, flight of smoked fish spreads, breaded shrimp and fries, fish and fries, jambalaya, shrimp cocktail, edamame salad and coleslaw.

A variety of food trucks will also offer a wide range of other selections.

Charlie’s Bar by Freshwater Farms will serve beer on tap, craft beers, wine, margaritas and mead from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Along with the stage area, additional tables and seats will be available in the farm’s fountain display area and the R.A.I.N.B.O.W. Project, which features a wisteria dome and wildflower meadow maze.

Other festival features include:

Games such as Angry Fish Throwing Game, Battling Water Balloon Catapults, Live Goldfish Bowl Toss and John Darts Target Game.

Four inflatable bounce houses, face painting, balloon sculptures and Pirate Treasure Sand Dig.

Critter displays such as the sturgeon petting zoo, touch tanks, trout feeding by hand (bring quarters).

The Freshwater Farms of Ohio Farm Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Fresh harvested shrimp for sale, until sold out, beginning at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14.

Mermaid Tami will visit on Sept. 21 and be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Early-bird tickets are now on sale for $7 general admission (ages 13 and up) and $4 for ages 3 to 12, if purchased online before Sept. 2 at fwfarms.com/2024-ohio-fish-shrimp-festival-admission. Admission at the gate is $10 for general admission and $5 for ages 3 to 12. Admission is free for ages 2 and under.

The admission gate will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is free, with golf cart shuttles available.

For more information, visit fwfarms.com/festival or the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival Facebook page.