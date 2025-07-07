New ‘Superman’ movie coming out this week features Cincinnati Museum Center as Hall of Justice

Toyota USA shared the first look at the Hall of Justice during an interview with actress Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane in the film. In the scene, Lane appears to be walking to her car (a Toyota bZ) in front of the building. You can watch it online at https://youtu.be/cMeEV6zGGK8.

The visuals should please comic book fans. Cincinnati Museum Center noted that “Superman” artist Al Gumer drew the Hall of Justice to have the same facade as Union Terminal.

While much of “Superman” was shot in Cleveland, the character’s birthplace, filming was also done at the Lytle Tunnel in Cincinnati last year. In total, “Superman” nabbed more than $11 million for production in the two cities, the Ohio Department of Development announced in 2024.

“Superman” will be released in movie theaters Friday, July 11. It is written and directed by James Gunn and stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman. It is the second reboot of the “Superman” film series.