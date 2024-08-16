Cedarville University will add women’s golf team; first new sport in 28 years

The Lady Jackets will use the university’s athletic facilities including the on-campus practice range and putting green.

This is the first intercollegiate sports team, for men or women, that the university has started since 1997, when women’s soccer was added, said Mark Womack, sports information director.

The university’s varsity sports include seven that have both men’s and women’s teams — basketball, soccer, tennis, cross country, outdoor track & field, indoor track & field, and soon golf. The three single-sex sports are baseball (men), softball (women) and volleyball (women).

“Only 7.4% of our student body competes in varsity athletics. Last year, we had approximately 335 varsity athletes out of an undergrad enrollment of 4,533 participating,” Womack said.

Cedarville competes in NCAA Division II and the National Christian College Athletic Association. The Yellow Jackets, who have sponsored men’s golf since 1961, are a charter member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

Prospective student-athletes who are interested in the new women’s golf team can contact either Cross at ccross@cedarville.edu or Ryan Bowen, men’s golf head coach, at bowenr@cedarville.edu.