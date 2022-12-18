2022 was Springfield’s year of momentum: A message from the editor

· “Urbana manufacturer gets grant as part of $42M expansion to add 46 jobs”

Our team of journalists has gone beyond the headlines, digging deep to make sure you know what’s really going on. And it’s not just the economy — we also saw important reporting on the first significant new housing developments in years, plus community news and more.

News-Sun reporters spent two months talking with investors, local leaders and digging through records to bring readers a two-week project, the Springfield Resurgence series. The project examined 20 years of public and private investments that helped diversify and grow the county’s employer base, attract high-tech companies and develop new housing while also creating a vibrant downtown.

The News-Sun and our sister papers, the Dayton Daily News and Journal-News of Butler County, joined the nation in celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Air Force. We focused on the impact it’s had on the region. Meanwhile, Kings Island celebrated its 50th anniversary, and we covered every angle of the birthday of this beloved local playground.

In sports, Springfield High School played in the state football championship game for the second straight season, falling to Lakewood St. Edward. The Cincinnati Bengals went to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years.

Beyond these milestones, we provided unique coverage available nowhere else.

We did a series of investigations about childhood vaccines, examining how the COVID pandemic interrupted regular medical appointments, increased parental exemption requests of required vaccines and ultimately left children more at risk of other diseases such as measles, mumps and polio.

When Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic violence call, we shared some of the recognition he had earned for his good deeds in the past and covered the outpouring of support the community showed for his family and fellow law officers.

We also told the amazing stories of eight local teachers who are making a difference with students, and we also reported on seven women who are making a difference in Springfield and Clark County.

Our 2022 Best of Springfield contest attracted more than 100,000 votes and honored dozens of local businesses, restaurants and institutions.

We do all of this for you, and we do it because of you. Your support makes this possible.

In October this year, I returned to the News-Sun as editor.

I love this community, the opportunities it offers and the spirit it has. My wife and I have lived in Clark County for more than two decades, raising our now adult daughters here.

My promise to you is the News-Sun will continue to cover the stories important to the Springfield area.

We are grateful to you, our readers, and excited for the future of our community. Here’s to a safe, prosperous and very happy 2023!

Ben McLaughlin, editor