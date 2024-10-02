2 Northwestern students named National Merit semifinalists

“The Northwestern Local Schools are thrilled to have two semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship,” said Superintendent Jeff Patrick. “This is a huge accomplishment for both these students, their families, and our staff. This honor shows the pride and commitment that both students have to their educational process. We know both these individuals will be very successful in the future.”

Over 1.3 million juniors took the PSAT exam last fall, with more than 16,000 of the highest-scoring students being named semifinalists, which represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, according to the NMS Corp.

The semifinalists will continue in the competition for 6,870 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million that will be offered next spring. About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to become finalists, and half of them will win a scholarship.

Baugh, who plans to go to a four-year college to study biological and chemical sciences, said it feels “very rewarding” to be recognized.

“I believe I became a semifinalist through dedicated hard work throughout high school. I try to take rigorous classes and get the most out of each of them,” he said. “I work very hard in school and find it very assuring to receive this accolade. I am excited to move forward with this achievement and all of the potential opportunities it may bring.”

Macy, who plans to attend college for music performance, said being a semifinalist is a “testament to my effort.”

“(I became a semifinalist from) countless hours of pouring over notes and textbooks, lead-covered study guides, and perseverance,” he said. “Being a semifinalist feels like I’m reaching the end of the race and my trophy awaits.”

To become a finalist, students must submit a detailed application of their accomplishments and successes, write an essay and be recommended by a high school official. Finalists will be notified in February if they are selected.

Three types of scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2025. Finalists will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 scholarships, about 770 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by 130 corporations and business organizations, and about 150 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 3,600 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.