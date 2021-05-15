2 Clark County organizations awarded nearly $18K to support literacy, education

Two Clark County nonprofit organizations were awarded nearly $18,000 in grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The Springfield City School District Board of Education was awarded $9,983 and the Clark County Literacy Coalition was awarded $8,000, according to a release from the company.
The Foundation awarded more than $220,000 in literacy grants to Ohio nonprofit organizations to support literacy and educational programs, and are expected to impact more than 15,383 residents, according to the release.
“We understand the meaningful impact that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation investments and grants can have on local schools, nonprofits and libraries,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Our support of communities’ educational advancements remains unwavering. We are proud to champion the positive work by each of today’s recipients and are happy to help individuals increase their potential and pursue their dreams of a better tomorrow through the power of education and literacy.”
Grant recipients can use the funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs, including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam, and helping individuals learn English, the release stated.
The grants are a part of the Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donation to support literacy programs, which is the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.
“We are pleased to provide our largest one-day grant award to serve additional students this year,” Vasos said.