1 woman injured in Clark-Shawnee school bus vs. vehicle crash

OSHP Lt. Shawn Cook said the Clark-Shawnee school bus, operated by Russell Burk III, 73, of Springfield, was backing up and struck the stopped vehicle around 7 a.m.

Stevens was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center by Springfield Twp. EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cook.

Burk and the 12 passengers on the school bus did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

OSHP was helped at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Twp. Fire and EMS, and Dan’s Towing. OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.