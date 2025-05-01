Breaking: 1 woman injured in Clark-Shawnee school bus vs. vehicle crash

A Clark-Shawnee school bus and a private vehicle were involved in a crash early Thursday morning that injured one woman but no students.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, a Chevrolet Malibu operated by Catherine Stevens, 61, of Springfield, was stopped in westbound traffic on Kinnane Avenue near the intersection of Clifton Avenue. The residential area is just south of I-70 and just east of South Limestone Street.

OSHP Lt. Shawn Cook said the Clark-Shawnee school bus, operated by Russell Burk III, 73, of Springfield, was backing up and struck the stopped vehicle around 7 a.m.

Stevens was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center by Springfield Twp. EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cook.

Burk and the 12 passengers on the school bus did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

OSHP was helped at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Twp. Fire and EMS, and Dan’s Towing. OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.

