Upcoming road work in Clark and Champaign to close I-70 ramps, require detours

Interstate 70 and U.S. 40:

The right lane on Interstate 70 East will be closed at U.S. 40 from May 5-12 for road resurfacing.

The exit ramp from I-70 East to U.S. 40 and the entrance ramp from U.S. 40 to I-70 East will be closed from May 5-10 for road resurfacing.

Drivers on I-70 East can take I-70 to Ohio 54/North Urbana Street to U.S. 40. Those on U.S. 40 can take East National Road/U.S. 40 to South Urbana Street/Ohio 54.

The following week, the I-70 West to U.S. 40 exit ramp and U.S. 40 to I-70 West entrance ramp will be closed May 12-19 for resurfacing.

Drivers coming from I-70 West can take I-70 to Ohio 41/South Charleston Pike to the ramp, or from Ohio 41 North/South Charleston Pike to I-70 to U.S. 40/East National Road.

Those coming from U.S. 40 can take East National Road/40 to South Urbana Street/ Ohio 54.

* In a separate, longer project, U.S. 40 will be closed between Willowbrook Lane and Sinclair Avenue from May 19 through June for bridge and bridge deck work.

Drivers can detour from Ohio 4 to I-70 West to Ohio 235 North to South Dayton-Lakeview Road to U.S. 40.

Northern Clark County

U.S. 68 will have lane restrictions this week through August between Fairfield Pike and the Champaign/Clark County line for resurfacing work.

Southeast Champaign County

Ohio 4 will be closed between Allison Road and Mechanicsburg Catawba Road May 12-23 for a culvert replacement.

Detours include Ohio 256 North to Ohio 29 East to Ohio 4 North, or Ohio 29 West to Ohio 56 South to Ohio 4 South.