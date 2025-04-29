Upcoming road work in Clark and Champaign to close I-70 ramps, require detours

Upcoming roadwork in Clark and Champaign counties may require commuters to take alternate routes.
Road construction is planned on Interstate 70, U.S. 40, U.S. 68 in northern Clark county and State Route 4 in southeast Champaign County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Interstate 70 and U.S. 40:
The right lane on Interstate 70 East will be closed at U.S. 40 from May 5-12 for road resurfacing.
The exit ramp from I-70 East to U.S. 40 and the entrance ramp from U.S. 40 to I-70 East will be closed from May 5-10 for road resurfacing.
Drivers on I-70 East can take I-70 to Ohio 54/North Urbana Street to U.S. 40. Those on U.S. 40 can take East National Road/U.S. 40 to South Urbana Street/Ohio 54.
The following week, the I-70 West to U.S. 40 exit ramp and U.S. 40 to I-70 West entrance ramp will be closed May 12-19 for resurfacing.
Drivers coming from I-70 West can take I-70 to Ohio 41/South Charleston Pike to the ramp, or from Ohio 41 North/South Charleston Pike to I-70 to U.S. 40/East National Road.
Those coming from U.S. 40 can take East National Road/40 to South Urbana Street/ Ohio 54.
* In a separate, longer project, U.S. 40 will be closed between Willowbrook Lane and Sinclair Avenue from May 19 through June for bridge and bridge deck work.
Drivers can detour from Ohio 4 to I-70 West to Ohio 235 North to South Dayton-Lakeview Road to U.S. 40.
Northern Clark County
U.S. 68 will have lane restrictions this week through August between Fairfield Pike and the Champaign/Clark County line for resurfacing work.
Southeast Champaign County
Ohio 4 will be closed between Allison Road and Mechanicsburg Catawba Road May 12-23 for a culvert replacement.
Detours include Ohio 256 North to Ohio 29 East to Ohio 4 North, or Ohio 29 West to Ohio 56 South to Ohio 4 South.
