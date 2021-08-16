springfield-news-sun logo
Yellow Springs Street Fair canceled

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
36 minutes ago

The Yellow Springs Street Fair is canceled amid the increasing COVID-19 threat in Greene County.

The Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce announced the fair’s cancellation on its website.

The event typically drew crowds of more than 25,000 to the village and included the participation of local restaurants and businesses and featured hundreds of arts and craft vendors, about 40 food vendors and entertainment such as street performers, event organizers said.

This year’s event was to be held Oct. 9. It also was canceled for last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The decision does not come easily, as we know many local businesses and nonprofits count on the income they receive from this popular event, as does the Chamber itself,” the chamber board said in announcing the cancellation.

