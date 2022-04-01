BreakingNews
Longtime local physician, health leader retires
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Wilberforce University faculty give administration vote of no confidence

Wilberforce University

caption arrowCaption
Wilberforce University

Local News
11 minutes ago

Wilberforce University faculty are calling for the resignation of its president, board chairman and financial officer.

The faculty voted unanimously last week to give the administration a vote of no confidence, the faculty announced Friday in a media release, because of what they call the administration’s inability to provide the leadership needed to move the institution forward.

“Specific charges include compliance issues with Higher Learning Commission (HLC) accreditation, erosion of shared governance, declining student success, elimination of major academic and student programs, inadequate enrollment management, poor budgeting practices and controls, and fiscal management,” according to the release.

In addition, faculty members say the board of trustees during the February meeting voted to extend university President Elfred Pinkard’s contract through June 30, 2023, and increased his salary without achieving one satisfactory score indicator on his 2022 performance evaluation questionnaire completed by faculty, students and staff that included questions pertaining to the president’s ability to “keep the faculty and staff appropriately informed on board decision,” and his ability to “promote a positive culture and morale among the faculty and staff.”

We are working to reach university officials for comment and will update this report.

In Other News
1
COVID vaccine: Court injunction stops Air Force action against...
2
Ohio reports first pediatric flu death of the season
3
Central State projects enrollment spike along with $65M campus project
4
RECALLS: Baby rattle poses choking hazard, alarm may fail to alert CO...
5
RECALL: Some Skippy peanut butter may contain steel fragments
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top