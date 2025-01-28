What is bird flu? What you should know as Ohio leads the nation commercial cases

The bird flu is also known as the “highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)” virus and is usually “caused by infection from avian influenza Type A viruses (e.g., H5N1, H7N9),” according to the Ohio Department of Health.

How does the bird flu spread?

The viruses spread naturally via wild aquatic birds, including during migration, and can infect poultry, different bird species and other animal types. This year alone, Ohio has had 4.1 million chickens and turkeys affected, especially in the Darke and Mercer counties, according to the U.S. and Ohio departments of agriculture.

Can people be affected by the bird flu?

The Ohio Department of Health said although bird flu usually does not infect people, there are some rare cases of human infection. People can get sick if they come into contact with infected birds or animals, which may include dairy cattle and poultry.

“The current risk of bird flu for the general public is low,” the health department said. “However, people with close and prolonged, unprotected contact with infected birds and other animals are at greater risk of infection.”

It is recommended that you contact your state or local health department if you have been exposed to the bird flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Some symptoms are: fever, cough, sore throat, headaches, runny nose, shortness of breath, muscle or body aches and other similar signs.

What are ways to prevent the bird flu for you and your pet?

To prevent bird flu, avoid unprotected exposures to sick or dead animals or their feces, litter or materials that may have been contaminated.

The ODA recommends proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as a general food safety precaution.

It also recommended to keep pets, especially cats, indoors and keep pets that do go outdoors away from wild birds, poultry and cattle and their environments, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Prevent pets from eating dead birds or other animals, and avoid feeding pets raw meat or poultry and unpasteurized milk.

Staff Writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.