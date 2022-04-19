springfield-news-sun logo
WGI Sports of the Arts World Championships returns to Dayton this week

FILE PHOTO: More than 200 drum lines from places as far away as Thailand have converged in the Dayton region for WGI Sport of the Arts Percussion and Winds Championships. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

1 hour ago

The WGI Sports of the Arts Percussion and Winds World Championships returns to Dayton this week after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the Percussion and Winds World Championships over the course of four days, from Thursday through Sunday, the Dayton Convention and Bureau stated in a release.

The competition is split into two divisions: scholastic (those affiliated with high schools) and independent (those not affiliated with a high school). Units are broken into:

  • A Class for beginner programs and performers
  • Open Class for the intermediate developmental level of programs and performers
  • World Class for advanced performers and programs.

WGI’s percussion world championships starts Thursday and goes until Saturday. The winds championships are Saturday and Sunday.

The percussion world championships will be at University of Dayton’s Arena, the Wright State University’s Nutter Center and the Truist Arena Northern Kentucky University Thursday and Friday. The competition will occur only at UD Arena on Saturday.

The wind championships will be at the Nutter Center on Saturday and UD Arena on Sunday.

