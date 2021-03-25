WATCH: Biden to have first White House news conference today

President Joe Biden is scheduled to have his first White House news conference of his presidency Thursday afternoon.
He is scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m. To follow along live, watch below:
Earlier this week, Biden was in Columbus as part of his Help is Here tour. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley greeted the president at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport Tuesday. Gov. Mike DeWine also met with Biden.
The president visited the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute at The Ohio State University during his visit.