Want to vote in the Aug. 8 election? Here’s everything you need to know

Polls will open Tuesday, Aug. 8, on one of the most unique elections in Ohio history; an entire special election for a single question asking Ohioans to amend the constitution to make it harder to amend in the future.

There are no local races, county races, state races, levies, or additional state issues up for a vote. State Issue 1 is the only thing voters will see on the ballot, no matter where you’re voting.

Here’s what you need to know:

Can I vote?

Make sure you’re registered. You can check your voter registration at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov.

Second, make sure you bring a valid photo I.D. to the polls to comply with new voter I.D. laws. Valid forms of identification include a non-expired Ohio driver license or a U.S. passport; invalid forms of identification include out-of-state driver licenses and social security cards. The complete list can be found at the Secretary of State website.

How can I vote?

Polls are open at each county board of elections through the weekend. You can vote on Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting is not available on Monday. Absentee ballots: It’s too late to request an absentee ballot, but if you already received one, you can still fill it out. You can return it yourself as long as it’s before polls close on Election Day. If you return it by mail to your local board of elections, it needs to be postmarked by Aug. 7 and the board needs to receive it by end-of-day Aug. 12. You can track your absentee ballot at the Secretary of State website.

Precinct polling locations open Tuesday, Aug. 8 and run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Your polling location may have changed from the last time you voted. Confirm your polling location at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov.

How can I get involved?

Local counties could use more poll workers. An official tracker from the Secretary of State shows that Butler, Clarke, Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Warren Counties have room for more folks to run the polls.

Poll workers are paid for election day and a training session, though the pay varies. In Montgomery, the pay is about $145; in Butler, pay is $200. Poll workers must be registered voters with no prior felonies. If you’re interested, contact your local board of elections.

What’s on the ballot?

Below is exactly what you will see on the ballot:

Issue 1

Proposed Constitutional Amendment

Elevating the Standards to Qualify for an Initiated Constitutional Amendment and to Pass a Constitutional Amendment

Proposed by Joint Resolution of the General Assembly

To amend Sections 1b, 1e, and 1g of Article II and Sections 1 and 3 of Article XVI of the Constitution of the State of Ohio

A majority yes vote is necessary for the amendment to pass.

The proposed amendment would:

Require that any proposed amendment to the Constitution of the State of Ohio receive the approval of at least 60 percent of eligible voters voting on the proposed amendment.

Require that any initiative petition filed on or after January 1, 2024 with the Secretary of State proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio be signed by at least five percent of the electors of each county based on the total vote in the county for governor in the last preceding election.

Specify that additional signatures may not be added to an initiative petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio that is filed with the Secretary of State on or after January 1, 2024 proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio.

If passed, the amendment will be effective immediately.

SHALL THE AMENDMENT BE APPROVED?

YES



NO

How do I contact my local county board of elections?

Butler County

1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton, OH 45011 Office Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (513) 887-3700 Fax: (513) 887-5535 E-mail: butler@OhioSoS.gov Website: elections.bcohio.gov

Champaign County

1512 S. U.S. 68, Suite L100, Urbana, OH 43078 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (937) 484-1575 Fax: (937) 484-1578 E-mail: champaig@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/champaign/

Clark County

3130 E. Main St., Springfield, OH 45505 Mailing Address: PO Box 1766 Springfield, OH 45501-1766 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (937) 521-2120 Fax: (937) 328-2603 E-mail: elections@clark.boe.ohio.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/clark/

Greene County

551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (937) 562-6170 Fax: (937) 562-6171 E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov

Miami County

215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 Office Hours: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (937) 440-3900 Fax: (937) 440-3901 E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/

Montgomery County

451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (937) 225-5656 Fax: (937) 496-7798 E-mail: web@montgomery.boe.ohio.gov Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov

Warren County

520 Justice Dr., Lebanon, OH 45036 Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov