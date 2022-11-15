Walmart agrees to $3.1B opioid settlement plan, Ohio AG says

Walmart has agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle lawsuits for its role in the nationwide opioid-addiction crisis, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday.
The two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., announced agreements earlier this month to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids, the Associated Press reported.
None of the companies have admitted wrongdoing in the settlement deals.
Ohio will receive $114 million that must be used to provide treatment and recovery services for people struggling with opioid use disorder, according to the preliminary deal.
Yost and 15 other state attorneys general worked in partnership to cultivate recovery efforts from Walmart’s “failure to properly oversee the dispensing of opioids from its roughly 5,000 pharmacies nationwide,” according to a press release from Yost’s office.
The investigation revealed distribution of fraudulent and suspicious prescriptions by Walmart, Yost said.
“Anytime we can get a worldwide company like Walmart to implement systematic changes that will benefit Ohioans long-term, I’d say that’s a significant win,” Yost said. “This resolution brings meaningful relief to our communities in need. Let’s put this money to good use.”
States have until the end of 2022 to sign on to the agreement, with a minimum of 43 states required.
