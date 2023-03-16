VIDEO: Man leads police on chase while driving in reverse, arrested after crash

A Piqua police officer reported he was on patrol early March 8 in the area of Pitsenbarger Park when he saw a car driving in reverse along South Street.

The officer activated his cruiser lights and siren, but the vehicle continued in reverse, sometimes at significant speed. The driver even made a turn in reverse and went down a couple of residential streets before the car went over a curb at a curve on Candlewood Boulevard, went into a yard and struck a tree.