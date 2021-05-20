Vaccination rates up 28% since Vax-a-Million lottery announced, health department says

Since the Vax-a-Million drawings were announced on May 13, vaccination rates among Ohioans ages 16 and older increased by 28%, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Prior to the announcement, Ohio was seeing a decrease in residents ages 16 and older getting vaccinated. Vaccination rates for that age dropped 25% the weekend of May 7-10 when compared to the weekend of April 30 to May 3.
However, the weekend of May 14-17, vaccination rates for the same age group increase by 28%, according to ODH.
“This dramatic increase in vaccinations indicates that the Vax-a-Million drawing has been impactful in creating momentum for vaccinations throughout Ohio,” said Stephanie McCloud, ODH director. “We are grateful that the drawings are helping spur Ohioans to take this important measure to protect their health, their loved ones and their community. Vaccines are our best tool to return to the lives we remember from before the pandemic.”
The state has received more than a million entries in the Vax-a-Million drawing for $1 million prizes and tens of thousands of entries for the full-ride, four-year college scholarships.
Ohio will draw a $1 million and scholarship winner each Monday for five weeks. The first drawing will be Monday, with the winners announced on Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.
To be eligible to win, entrants must have at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by the Monday drawing. To sign up for the drawings visit at ohiovaxamillion.com. To schedule a coronavirus vaccine appointment, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Ohioans can also call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) to enter the drawings and to schedule a vaccine appointment.