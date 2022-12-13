VA to process PACT benefits for terminally ill veterans immediately

Until Jan. 1, 2023, VA will finalize decisions on PACT Act claims that result in a grant of benefits — but only for terminally ill veterans. Claims that cannot be granted immediately will be held for evaluation after publication of guidance implementing the act.

The act — the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act — was signed into law in August, extending care more readily to veterans harmed by exposure to Agent Orange and toxic burn pits. The legislation not only covers Vietnam War-era veterans who served in other Southeast Asian countries, it also extends eligibility for VA healthcare to veterans of the Gulf War and post-9/11 era.

“The PACT Act is one of the largest, most significant increases of federal benefits for veterans in decades,” Greene County Veterans Services Executive Director Tim Espich told the Dayton Daily News in October.

Payout of PACT benefits was originally scheduled to be made in the next several years.

The VA said it will also prioritize PACT Act claims filed by veterans with cancer, veterans experiencing homelessness, veterans older than 85 years old, veterans experiencing financial hardship and Medal of Honor and Purple Heart recipients.