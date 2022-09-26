springfield-news-sun logo
X

U.S. Senate candidates agree on two debates, none in southwest Ohio

Local News
By
57 minutes ago

Both Ohio candidates for U.S. Senate will participate in debates in Cleveland and Youngstown but have not agreed to a matchup in Hamilton, according to the campaigns of U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., and Republican businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.

Last week the nonpartisan Ohio Debate Commission announced that Vance declined to participate in its proposed debate in Akron. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican running for reelection, also rejected the commission’s debate invite.

Ryan, and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, who is the Democrat running for governor, had agreed to the commission’s two planned debates but the commission decided against holding debates with only Democratic candidates on stage.

On Monday Ryan’s campaign announced he would participate in debates against Vance hosted by Nexstar Broadcasting at WJW-TV/Fox 8 Studios in Cleveland on Oct. 10 and one hosted by WFMJ-TV at Youngstown’s historic Stambaugh Auditorium on Oct. 17.

Vance agreed to participate in both of them, said Luke Schroeder, press secretary for Vance’s campaign.

Ryan also said he would participate in a debate hosted by WLWT-News 5 at Parrish Auditorium on Miami University’s Hamilton Campus on Oct. 4. But Vance did not agree to that one.

“We have reiterated in multiple conversations with WLWT that an Oct. 4 debate in Hamilton is not logistically possible,” Schroeder said.

Polls show Vance and Ryan running neck-and-neck to fill the seat now held by retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

ExploreVance and Ryan win primary for U.S. Senate seat that could change balance of power

Eight-four percent of Ohio voters said the candidates in Ohio’s U.S. Senate and governor’s races should debate, according to a recent poll by USA Today Network Ohio and the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

“In open seat elections, like Ohio and Pennsylvania, there is a great incentive for both candidates to want at least one debate,” said Daniel Birdsong, senior political science lecturer at the University of Dayton. “Citizens don’t have the time to follow candidates or to ask them questions. We need journalists to ask questions on our behalf.”

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreDayton businessman Brian Higgins sentenced to prison in final corruption investigation case
ExploreCollege degree pays off with higher wages in Ohio but disparities remain for Black people and women
ExploreExperts say skipping debates is a trend, particularly among GOP candidates
ExploreNew Dayton region economic development strategy brings federal funding opportunities

In Other News
1
Support for commissaries among Pentagon steps to help struggling...
2
NASA to do research at Wright-Patterson as part of moon mission
3
HOW TO GO: League of Women Voters to host Conversation with Tom Suddes...
4
3 Springfield firefighters injured battling house fire
5
UPDATE: Ohio Task Force 1 traveling to Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ian

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top