Troy schools keep Piper as superintendent; deal lasts through construction years

“I am very pleased, obviously. Troy is a great community, and this is a great school district,” Piper said. “We have some pretty exciting things happening around here and our students are learning at higher levels than ever before.”

Among the “exciting things” is the planning for four new school buildings following voter approval in November of a construction bond issue. The project also will include updates at the high school.

“We believe his primary responsibility is around our academic growth and achievement, but we also believe that his oversight, in partnership with our treasurer, of the new building construction and renovation is essential to the success of this effort,” Borchers said. “With this project, the five-year contract will allow us to have leadership continuity throughout the building, moving and starting up processes.”

The contract calls for Piper to be paid $178,628 annually beginning Aug. 1, 2025, followed by 3 percent increases each subsequent year. Piper’s current contract is for three years.

Borchers said all board members contributed to Piper’s evaluation and comments in the performance appraisal. He received ratings of meets or exceeds expectations in all categories. The board met with him to discuss the details.

“With regards to Mr. Piper, the board has seen the significant positive impact he has made with our TCS staff in terms of academic achievement,” Borchers said. “But there is more work to do. The positive results that he has obtained with the implementation and utilization of new and existing programs has been reflected in our amazing state growth and achievement scores.”

“We feel that these results have the opportunity to continue to improve with his leadership, with an even greater opportunity for progress as we take advantage of the consolidation of the elementary schools and the renovations that will be occurring at the high school,” she said.

The board Aug. 12 also discussed with Piper work on the district strategic plan named, “Continuing Our Legacy.”

The plan includes five overall goals, each with measures for success. Among the goals are engaging all stakeholders through a comprehensive communication plan and providing safe and healthy learning environments to meet student learning needs.

