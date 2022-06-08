springfield-news-sun logo
Thousands without power after reports of tornadoes

Rob Howard is comforted by his friend Kevin Dancy as they look over the large tree that crushed Howard’s garage Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in the 2500 block of Mechanicsburg Road near Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Local News
Strong storms that produced confirmed tornadoes knocked out power to thousands of customers, with the majority in Clark County.

More than 3,800 were without power Wednesday evening in Clark County, according to Ohio Edison’s online outage map, and AES Ohio reported additional outages of more than 2,100 in Miami County.

The outages follow reports of a confirmed tornado north of Springfield, and also near Tipp City, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Following are outages reported as of 8:50 p.m. by AES Ohio, Ohio Edison, Duke Energy and Darke Rural Electric.

Clark County: 3,824

Miami County: 2,154

Warren County: 469

Greene County: 126

Champaign County: 98

Darke County: 69

Butler County: 20

Montgomery County: 16

