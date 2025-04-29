Thousands without power after severe thunderstorm pushes through

Thousands of power customers were left in the dark after a severe thunderstorm rolled through southwest Ohio Tuesday.
Large numbers of outages were reported in Champaign, Clark, Greene and Montgomery counties, with the most outages reported in Champaign County at 2,680 as of 3:10 p.m., according to AES.
By 4 p.m., the vast majority of the Champaign County outages had been resolved.
According to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison outage maps as of 4 p.m., the number of power customers without electricity, by county, are:
Butler: 44
Champaign: 37
Clark: 2,274
Darke: 2
Greene: 1,414
Miami: 88
Montgomery: 1,867
Preble: 310
Warren: 21
The National Weather Service in Wilmington estimated the storm had winds up to 60 mph, and received multiple reports of wind damage.
At 1:29 p.m., report said that a large tree was downed across a road near Germantown, and at 1:44 p.m., a person near Tipp City reported multiple power lines down.
