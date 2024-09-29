Thousands remain without power in Dayton/Springfield area as restoration efforts continue ‘around the clock’

AES crews are working around the clock to restore power to the area, AES spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel said Sunday.

“We have 600 people working on restoration efforts, (including) 227 line crews and storm team members, 50 tree crews, and 60 out-of-state support crews,” Kabel said.

The total number of customers without power during this storm peaked at 125,000 on Saturday, Kabel said. As of Sunday afternoon, over 80% of outages have been restored.

Ongoing rain and ground saturation has slowed restoration efforts slightly, Kabel said, noting falling tree limbs and debris may lead to further outages in some cases.

Crews can not remove debris during restoration efforts, and Kabel recommended customers check within their communities for offerings of free debris removal and/or pick up.

AES is estimating all remaining outages to be restored by Monday evening, Sept. 30.

Several thousand customers in Butler and Warren counties remain with power, according to Duke Energy.

As of 11:30 a.m. today, Duke Energy OH/KY’s crews restored power for more than 100,000 customers in the Greater Cincinnati region, while nearly 21,000 continue to experience outages as a result of Hurricane Helene.

More than 1,000 customers in the Middletown and Monroe areas have been without electricity since Friday night, according to Duke’s outage map.

The Hamilton area has less than 100 homes without power provided by Duke Energy.

A large area between Lebanon and Mason in Warren County is still without power, according to the Duke map.

With a significant number of lineworkers, tree trimmers and other support personnel on the ground working to restore service – the company expects nearly all customers to be restored by tonight. The company will communicate estimated times for restoration directly with any customers who, due to extensive damage in their area, may not be restored tonight.

“Despite the challenging conditions throughout this storm, our crews continue to make very steady progress on restoration,” said Clint Carnahan, Duke Energy Midwest storm director. “I want our customers to know we will continue working until every customer is restored.”

“We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work through this challenging storm response. Our crews have been out around the clock in challenging and variable conditions and continue to make excellent progress,” said Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky President Amy Spiller. “We have a full complement of crews out in the field – with additional resources that have arrived from other states – that are working and fully engaged to restore power today.”

How it started

Hurricane Helene killed and destroyed far and wide — from Tampa to Atlanta to Asheville, North Carolina, its high winds, heavy rains and sheer size created a perfect mix for devastation.

The storm made landfall late Thursday along a largely undeveloped expanse of pine trees and salt marshes on Florida’s Big Bend coast, but it immediately displayed its far-reaching power several hundred miles away. As of Sunday morning, at least 64 people were confirmed killed.

Tampa Bay was inundated with a massive storm surge that sent water up to people’s attics. Atlanta got more than 11 inches of rain, more than any 48-hour period in recorded history. So many trees were toppled in South Carolina that at one point more than 40 percent of the state lost electricity. In North Carolina, dams were in jeopardy of failing and entire communities are cut off by floods. Floodwaters submerged a hospital in Tennessee so quickly that more than 50 patients had to be rescued from the roof via helicopter.

How did a single storm unleash destruction so far away?

Dan Brown, a specialist at the National Hurricane Center near Miami, said Helene had all the attributes that make a storm widely destructive.

It was large, about 350 miles (560 kilometers) wide. It was strong, with winds reaching 140 mph (225 kph) when it made landfall late Thursday, creating widespread storm surge. It carried heavy rains. And it was fast, speeding north at up to 24 mph (39 kph) offshore and 30 mph (48 kph) inland.

He compared the geographic scale of Helene’s destruction to 1972′s Hurricane Agnes, 1989′s Hurricane Hugo and 2004′s Hurricane Ivan.

“Systems that get very powerful, large and fast moving unfortunately do bring the potential for impact and damage well inland,” Brown said Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.