This week’s harvest moon is last supermoon of 2023

Credit: NASA

Credit: NASA

Local News
By
29 minutes ago
X

September’s full moon, which will rise starting Thursday night, is the last of four consecutive supermoons.

A supermoon appears larger than usual in the night sky because the moon is full at the same time the moon’s orbit is at its closest point to Earth, according to NASA.

This full moon will appear about 5% bigger and 13% brighter than the average full moon of 2023.

It will reach peak illumination at 5:58 a.m. Friday, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, though it will appear full for three days.

This month’s supermoon also is known as the harvest moon because it occurs closest to the start of autumn. Before electricity, farmers depended on the moon’s light to harvest their crops into the night, which was particularly important during fall when harvests are the largest.

The next full moon will be Oct. 28, known as the hunter’s moon. when game animals were traditionally hunted in mid- to late autumn.

In Other News
1
Wawa given OK to build in Huber Heights; withdraws Englewood location...
2
New details: When it comes to defense spending, Ohio isn’t in the top...
3
Ohio Redistricting Commission approves new statehouse districts with...
4
Ohio Redistricting Commission discussing legislative map changes
5
‘Catalyst for change.’ Honda EV battery plant sparks $100M in...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top