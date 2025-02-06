Tasty Bacon’s is a new food truck in Fairborn that has smash burgers, corn dogs, loaded potatoes and more

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“While I was stationed in England, I was talking about getting out and starting a food truck,” Hansen said. “Most of my career in the Air Force has been in the kitchens and nutritional medicine.”

Hansen is originally from Washington and was stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 2013. During Covid, he lived in England and returned to the Dayton area in 2022.

“We found ourselves working at the same kitchen about two years ago and then when I was looking to open a food truck I called him up and said lets go get out of the industry and go start our own thing,” Hansen said.

Zimmerman was planning to get out of the restaurant industry, but after buying the food truck in October, it’s “rekindled” his love for food and cooking.

“We’re still learning with doing this stuff, but we have 25 years of experience between the two of us,” Zimmerman said. “We tried to take the industry style kitchen that we’re used to and put it on a trailer. Expect that kind of quality food, just grab and go.”

Tasty Bacon’s staple is their smash burgers, but they also serve hand dipped corn dogs that can come the “tasty way” with the corn dog butterflied and loaded with macaroni and cheese, bacon bits and chives.

The food truck also has loaded potatoes topped with items like macaroni and cheese and chili or crack’d sauce (inspired by crack chicken). All sauces are made from scratch and the bacon bits feature a special glaze.

Tasty Bacon’s also has a breakfast menu featuring biscuits and gravy, egg bites, sandwiches and potato bowls.

If you’re wondering where the name comes from, it’s Hansen’s Xbox gamer tag. They’re planning to expand with a Tasty brand featuring multiple food trucks in the next few years. .

Tasty Bacon’s first day serving the community was Jan. 31.

They’re looking forward to getting out on the road, collaborating with local businesses and being a part of the food truck community

“We’re very appreciative of every single like, follow and comment (and) people stopping by saying hi,“ Hansen said. “We’re excited to see where this year takes us.”

MORE DETAILS

Tasty Bacon’s will be open 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Rocky’s Ace Hardware, located at 122 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Fairborn Primary School, located at 63 W. Funderburg Road in Fairborn and 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at The Game Haven, located at 5570 Airway Road in Riverside.

Online ordering is coming soon. The owners also offer catering through the food truck’s parent company, Cheryl Lee’s Catering.

For more information and updates, visit the food truck’s Facebook or Instagram (@tastybaconsfoodtruck) pages.

CONTACT US

