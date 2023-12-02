Suspect accused of killing 2 people in West Virginia found dead in Bellefontaine motel

The task force said the suspect had reportedly killed two individuals in Wood County, West Virginia, fled the area in a stolen vehicle and was now at the Comfort Inn in Bellefontaine at 260 Northview Drive.

West Virginia authorities identified the two killed as Thomas J. Platt, 45, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Christy L. Roseberry, 43, of Vienna, West Virginia.

The task force also confirmed the stolen vehicle was at the scene and “the individual was considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

Several members of the U.S. Marshals and their task force met with members of the Bellefontaine Police Special Response Team to secure the motel and evacuated the rooms surrounding the room of the suspect.

Crews attempted to make contact with the suspect, however, a single gunshot was heard from within the room, the police department said.

Bellefontaine police said after no further communication and no other observed activities, police forced entry into the room, where the suspect was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

All evidence was processed and secured to assist authorities in West Virginia.

The Bellefontaine Fire Department and deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. Members of the Marshals Service, officers, deputies, firefighters and medics were on the scene for several hours, the release said.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and the identity of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.