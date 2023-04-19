Supporters, opponents testify on amending Ohio Constitution, pre-empting abortion vote

The Senate voted to pass Senate Joint Resolution 2 26-7 along a party-line vote.

The vote was preceded by statement from Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, who told her colleagues that it was time to protect the Ohio Constitution from special interest groups, citing the 2009 amendment where 53% of voters legalized casinos after a well-funded campaign. Gavarone noted that Ohio was in the minority of states that allow citizens to have a direct channel to amend their state’s constitution, and among even fewer that allow them to do so with a simple 50% majority.

Sen. Bill DeMora, D-Columbus, argued that the resolution would do little to dissuade special interest groups on its own, and would instead effectively take direct access to the state constitution away from Ohioans — nearly guaranteeing that all future amendments will be pursued directly by the special interests that the resolution’s proponents hope to exclude.

Republican supporters have argued that the Ohio Constitution has been unduly used to create policy. Democrats argued in turn that its important to preserve the right in its current form so that Ohioans have direct recourse if Ohio lawmakers refuse to put forth policy popular with their constituents, like abortion-rights.

Sen. Rob McColly, SJR2′s primary sponsor, took issue with Democrats’ characterization of the resolution as undemocratic. McColly said he doesn’t understand how something can be undemocratic when, ultimately, the resolution needs to be approved by a majority of Ohioans in a statewide election in order for it to be enacted.

The Republican-backed efforts to raise the threshold consists of two interdependent prongs of legislation:

House Joint Resolution 1 and Senate Joint Resolution 2 both propose to amend the state constitution to require a 60% vote to pass any and all future constitutional amendments — a measure that would itself need to be approved by Ohioans in a statewide ballot initiative.

After amendments to SJR2 Tuesday, both resolutions also propose new rules that would make it harder for citizen initiatives proposing constitutional amendments to appear on the ballot.

Senate Bill 92 would create a special election this August for Ohioans to vote to raise the voter threshold, but the legislation excludes the abortion-rights proposal from appearing on that same ballot.

SB92 also appropriates $20 million for a special election, a diversion from also Republican-backed election reform passed in December that effectively eliminated special elections.

Without those measures, the abortion-rights initiative could pass in November with support from a simple majority of Ohioans.

Wednesday morning’s House Constitutional Resolution Hearing saw about 100 individuals and groups submit testimony in opposition of House Joint Resolution 1, a measure that would, if approved by a majority of voters in a statewide ballot initiative, raise the vote threshold required to amend the Ohio Constitution to 60% and place further restrictions on citizen petition initiatives that opponents say would effectively eliminate the direct access Ohioans have had to the state constitution for over 100 years.

Before all opponents got a chance to testify, HJR1′s primary sponsor Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, motioned for the committee to approve the bill and move it on to a full floor vote Wednesday afternoon, which prompted scorn from a packed crowd and Democrats on the committee.

“We have over 100 witness who have submitted testimony, we have dozens who still have not provided their testimony to this committee; to force this to a vote in the way that you are doing is undemocratic, it is unfair and, frankly, it is a slap in the face not only to democracy but to the people who we represent and the people who have taken the time to come to this Statehouse and have their voice heard. This is absolutely outrageous,” said House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington.

The committee voted 7-6 to move the resolution to a vote on the House floor. The crowd of opponents chanted “Shame” as the final votes poured in.

Opponents and proponents alike were able to converge on the Statehouse this week to make their voices heard on the measures in question. Tuesday was the fullest illustration of the measures’ public perception, as proponents for HJR1 and opponents of SJR2 and SB92 both testified before respective committees.

Proponents of raising the threshold

Nine proponents of HJR1 testified in Tuesday’s hearing, including End Abortion Ohio, Ohio Restaurant Association, Center for Christian Virtue and Cincinnati Right to Life.

Opportunity Solution Project’s Beau Euton, who testified in support of the resolution, characterized HJR1 as common sense reform that has strong roots in American constitutionalism.

Euton told members of the House Constitutional Resolutions Committee that any policy enshrined in the state constitution ought to have broad support, and reasoned that the Ohio Constitution should therefore be more difficult to change, akin to the federal constitution.

Euton said special interest groups have preyed on the 18 states like Ohio that have a process for citizens to bypass the legislative process and amend the constitution directly.

“Across the country, special interests have hijacked these processes and used them as their own business development tools,” Euton said. “When an initiative can be bought by billionaires from California or anywhere else, and passed by a slim majority here in Ohio, it isn’t about the will of the voter, it’s about the wallet of the funder.”

[Hearings set for this week on effort to amend Ohio Constitution ahead of abortion-rights vote]

Nicholas Kallis of End Abortion Ohio said it is now more necessary than ever to raise the voter threshold on constitutional amendments ahead of the abortion-rights initiative.

“There are those whom would so malign and destroy the moral integrity of our constitution by perverting our constitution to enshrine in it the right to murder a child in the womb,” Kasill said. “With only a simple majority if their proposed initiative gets on the ballot then there is a reasonable chance their wicked schemes may prevail.”

On the Senate side, 14 total individuals and groups testified in support of SJR2 in committee.

Opponents of raising the threshold

Tuesday also saw over 60 opponents testify against SJR2 in the Senate General Government Committee, which also opted to add restrictive measures it had previously left out regarding the citizen petition process, making the resolution exactly the same as its counterpart in the House.

As such, many of the individuals and groups who opposed SJR2 on Tuesday also testified against HJR1 on Wednesday, including the ACLU of Ohio, The Ohio Education Association and the League of Women’s voters.

A new voice in opposition was Tim Burga, president of the Ohio AFL-CIO, who represents over a million union-affiliated Ohioans.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose testified as an interested party to remind the committee that the joint resolution must pass with a ⅗ support from the entire Ohio General Assembly by May 10 if it is to appear on the ballot in August.

[Explainer: Ohio GOP aims to amend Ohio Constitution to preempt abortion rights efforts ]

Senate Bill 92

Five testimonies were also submitted opposing Senate Bill 92. Among those was Emily Cole, the executive director for Ohio Families Unite for Political Action and Change, who characterized the bill as a “a dishonest and bad-faith effort to change the rules, again, in order to make it harder for Ohioans to protect our freedoms.”

Cole highlighted the $20 million price tag attached to an August election and suggested that there were better uses of that money.

“There are a lot of things Ohioans would love for you to allocate $20 million towards, including fully funding our schools, providing mental healthcare, enhancing opportunities for Ohio’s children, caring for Ohioans aging in place, and so on and so forth,” Cole said.

SB92 was passed through committee without any proponent testimony.

What’s next

Ohio Secretary of Frank LaRose also testified to remind lawmakers that a joint resolution must pass with ⅗ support from the entire Ohio General Assembly before May 10 if it is to appear on the August ballot. If that occurs, Ohioans will have the chance to vote yes or no to raise the vote threshold required to amend the Ohio Constitution in a special election on August 8.