Single tickets to see ‘Hamilton’ at Schuster Center to go on sale starting Oct. 5

The Broadway tour of “Hamilton” will include a two-week run in Dayton at the Schuster Center during the 2021-22 season. JOAN MARCUS/CONTRIBUTED
The Broadway tour of “Hamilton” will include a two-week run in Dayton at the Schuster Center during the 2021-22 season. JOAN MARCUS/CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Daniel Susco
13 minutes ago

Single tickets for “Hamilton” at the Benjamin & Marian Shuster Performing Arts Center will go on sale to the public beginning Oct. 5, Dayton Live and producer Jeffrey Seller announced in a release.

The show will be at the Schuster Center for two weeks in 2022, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 6.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on the Dayton Live website and at the Schuster Center Box Office, with prices ranging from $49 to $199 and a select number of premium seats starting at $299, according to the release.

If on the website prior to 10 a.m., the organization said you will be placed in a virtual waiting room, then randomly placed in a purchase queue at 10 a.m. There is an eight-ticket maximum per household, and once tickets are in your cart, you have 10 minutes to buy them, the release said.

There will also be a lottery of forty $10 seats for all performances, but Dayton Live said the details of the lottery will be announced closer to the performance.

Seller cautioned buyers away from purchasing tickets from people outside of Dayton Live, saying, “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets.”

