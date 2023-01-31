Sen. Brown responds to Silfex layoffs, remains supportive of CHIPS Act

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said he was disappointed by the Lam Research layoffs impacting local Silfex facilities in Eaton and Springfield, but he remained supportive of the CHIPS Act as a way to keep jobs from moving overseas.
“My office is working to get more details on how Lam Research’s layoff announcement will affect workers here in Ohio, but I’m disappointed by the news and remain committed to ensuring a robust, domestic semiconductor supply chain,” said Brown.
In October, Brown, D-Cleveland, visited the Silfex’s Springfield location to talk about the benefits of the federal CHIPS Act, which was passed last summer. It provided approximately $280 billion in new funding for domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the U.S.
“For decades, we have had an industrial policy that encouraged companies to move jobs and manufacturing further and further offshore,” Brown told the Dayton Daily News this week. “We know the CHIPS Act will help strengthen and bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States but we also know it’s going to take time to do that and create the new jobs and economic growth we know are coming to Ohio and the country.”
Silfex, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lam Research, has locations in Springfield and Eaton where local employees are also feeling impacts from the layoffs. Silfex makes the parts used in the equipment semiconductor manufacturers use to make chips.
A spokesperson from Lam Research said the decision to reduce its global workforce by 7%, resulting in approximately 1,300 layoffs, was due to recent trade restrictions with China and an anticipated decline in global spending on wafer fabrication equipment, a type of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, in 2023.
The spokesperson said there will be an impact to Silfex but the facilities remain operational. No details on how many local employees will be laid off were provided.
The report of layoffs came following a quarterly financial conference call and webcast on Wednesday. Lam Research reported its revenue for the December 2022 quarter as $5.28 billion and and calendar year 2022 revenue of $19 billion.
