Sen. Brown responds to Silfex layoffs, remains supportive of CHIPS Act

“My office is working to get more details on how Lam Research’s layoff announcement will affect workers here in Ohio, but I’m disappointed by the news and remain committed to ensuring a robust, domestic semiconductor supply chain,” said Brown.

In October, Brown, D-Cleveland, visited the Silfex’s Springfield location to talk about the benefits of the federal CHIPS Act, which was passed last summer. It provided approximately $280 billion in new funding for domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the U.S.