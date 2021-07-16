Search the database: See how much local businesses got from $28.6B federal restaurant relief program

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently released the list of award recipients for its $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which included 2,829 businesses in Ohio.
The program was created this year by the American Rescue Plan and closed earlier this month. It was intended to support food service businesses — mostly restaurants and bars— that lost revenue during the pandemic.
Most businesses reported they intended to use their grant to cover utilities and payroll, according to the SBA data. Many said it was also for supplier costs. Program rules say funds must be used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.
Use the searchable database below to look up restaurants across Ohio and how much they were awarded from the program.
All Rights Reserved.