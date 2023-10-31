REI Co-op to open new outdoor recreation store in Beavercreek

Beavercreek is set to be the new home of REI Co-op, a specialty outdoor retailer that plans to open its fifth Ohio location in the Beavercreek Shopping Center in spring 2024.

The 23,000-square-foot store will be located at 2650 N. Fairfield Road, In a building that also houses Stanton Optical, and will feature a full-service bike, ski, and snowboard shop, REI said in a press release announcing the expansion. The store will offer curbside pick-up and buy online-pick up in store shopping options.

According to the company, subscribers to the co-op membership program total around 28,000 in the Dayton area, and nearly 400,000 statewide. REI has stores in Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus.

For a one-time fee of $30, members get 10% back on eligible purchases annually, according to the company’s website, along with free shipping, coupons, and other special pricing, and discounts on co-op class offerings and day trips.

Members also get to vote on who represents the co-op as board president, the website says.

The store will offer an assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. In addition, certified mechanics will tune and repair equipment through a full-service bike, ski and snowboard shop.

Sean Sampson, REI regional director, said in the release that the company plans to establish partnerships with nonprofits that focus on protecting natural places locally.

“We look forward to joining the outdoor community in the outdoor capital of the Midwest,” Sampson said, adding that he believes there is demand for REI’s services in the Dayton area community. “Even before we open our doors in Beavercreek, we have served 28,000 REI members who have traveled up to an hour to visit our stores in Cincinnati and Columbus.”